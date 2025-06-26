APTDC’s 2-day Tourism Tech AI 2.0 conclave from today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will host the Tourism Tech AI 2.0 Conclave in Vijayawada on June 26–27 to transform the state into a top-tier tourism destination through innovation, sustainability, and strategic investments.

To be held at a city hotel, the conclave underscores Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to green infrastructure.

On June 27, APTDC will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), to establish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS) across major cities, highway corridors, and tourist hotspots.

Special chief secretary for housing and tourism, Ajay Jain, who heads APTDC, emphasised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious 20 per cent growth target for the tourism sector, aiming to attract Rs 25,000 crore in investments over the next four years.

During the conclave, APTDC will sign over 50 MoUs with national and international investors in hospitality, adventure sports, cruises, and homestays, securing Rs 10,039 crore in commitments.

These investments will create 24,780 direct and indirect jobs, add 7,509 hotel room keys, and drive growth in water sports, eco-tourism, and rural homestays.

The conclave will feature panel discussions on the Creative Economy, Tourism Products & Projects, Investments, Capacity Building, Branding & Communications, and Technology in Tourism, with top tourism professionals, developers, tech innovators, and investors sharing insights to build a forward-looking tourism ecosystem.