APTF opposes Cabinet nod for GPS

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) State president G Hrudaya Raju and general secretary S Chiranjeevi opposed the State Cabinet nod for Guaranteed Pension Scheme for the government employees across the State ‘for which there is no safety’.

They recalled that when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in Opposition, he assured them that they would revive the Old Pension Scheme with an eye on the vote bank and after coming to power, they introduced the GPS and cheated them.

They remembered that they had boycotted the meetings conducted by the government on the GPS and registered their protest and recalled the teachers’ unions and employees’ unions opposing the GPS. In spite of it, the State Cabinet gave its nod. They demanded the government to revive the Old Pension Scheme.