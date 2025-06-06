Live
APUWJ submits plea seeking free education for scribes’ kids
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Sri Sathya Sai district representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) submitted a petition to District Collector TS Chetan, urging that 100% free education be provided to the children of journalists in all private schools and colleges across the district.
On Thursday morning, the APUWJ delegation, led by representatives Pullayya and Babu, met the Collector at his office and highlighted that nearly 60 children of journalists in the district are in need of complete fee waivers for their education.
Taking the request into consideration, the Collector directed the District Education Officer, Krishtayya, who was present at the meeting, to look into the matter and take appropriate action at the earliest.