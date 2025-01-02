Araku Coffee aroma wafts far and wide

Visakhapatnam : India’s coffee exports rose to a record high of $1,146.9 million between April and November in the financial year 2024, compared to $803.8 million during the same period last year registering a 29 percent rise.

Of this, 90 percent of the 15,000 metric tons of unroasted coffee bean produced in Araku district was exported to Sweden, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Switzerland and other nations in 2023-24, according to the Trade Promotion Council of India. It is also sold as gourmet coffee in Paris. The district’s coffee exports bring in $48 million in annual revenue.

According to Araku Coffee India, the 2024 coffees showcased flavors of whiskey, cabernet, strawberry, caramel, molasses, sweet cream, honey, red fruits, mango, and spice.

To give further boost to exports, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) is building a Coffee Processing Unit (CPU) to process Araku Valley Coffee in Dounuru village of Paderu mandal, which is scheduled to begin operations soon in all probability by the end of 2024-25 financial year.

Simultaneous efforts are on to see that early plucking is prevented to improve the bean quality and increase drying sheds to prevent muddy smell from reducing the aroma of coffee. Along with it, new markets like US, Canada and the Netherlands are also being targeted.

It may be recalled that Araku Coffee which had garnered several global awards and was well-received at the G-20 Summit held in Delhi, also found mention in the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2024 who praised the “flavour and significance” of Araku Coffee from Andhra Pradesh.

Reports indicate that Araku Coffee has repeatedly earned a cupping score of 91 out of 100 by independent cuppers from around the world.

According to government figures, the growing popularity of coffee cultivation in the Araku Valley has taken a 180 degree turn in the region. Over 90% of those engaged in coffee cultivation in the region have been elevated out of poverty. There are about 3.66 lakh coffee farmers spread across 10 mandals in the valley.