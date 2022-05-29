Are skills getting priority in our education system?

A NASSCOM survey carried out in 2019 reveals that only 2.5 lakh of around 15 lakh engineering graduates that come out every year are employable. This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. When

The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.,

Education system should accord priority to equipping students with required skills through various programmes and internships along with the core courses. The long academic years will fetch desired results if the focus is laid on honing skills and earning a degree certificate simultaneously. There is a need to make the education system more adaptable to the current industry needs and equip students with strengths in order to meet future challenges. And acquiring necessary skills form a part of the learning process. Otherwise, there is no point in just getting a degree certificate alone.

- P Charan, B.Tech student, Vignan's Institute of Information Technology, Visakhapatnam

There is a glaring mismatch between syllabus and the real skills needed for jobs at present. The education should be skill-oriented so that the student can easily overcome the cut-throat competition. There is no priority for skills in the present education system. This should be changed only those student who have skills can get jobs immediately after their bachelor education. Every student should be given skill based education from Intermediate.

- M Narsimhulu, Retired Headmaster, MPUP School, Venkatampalli, Narpala mandal, Anantapur district

Education from school level itself should have skill training. The present system of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCS) in schools is good but it is not yielding expected results as the students depend on Google to do project work instead of developing analytical and innovative thinking. If it is changed to achieve desired results, the students will learn necessary skills that will increase their employability. The student should be taught skill-oriented learning right from schools level.

- US Santhi, Social Teacher, ZP High School , Pachikapallam, Vedurukuppam mandal, Chittoor district

We need education with practical training that will help the youth get jobs and settle in the career. Unfortunately, our education system lacks proper training and skill development. Consequently, youth are facing hardships in getting jobs and settle in professions. The government and educational institutions should take initiative to impart skills and provide practical training in the education system. Awarding degrees, diplomas and other certificates without skills has no use. Now, the time has come to revamp education system totally and give emphasis to skill development.

- Srinivas, Revenue employees, Vijayawada

With the unemployment problem becoming severe by day in the country, there is no alternative for youth to pursue skill development courses. At the same time, governments should also initiate steps for making skill development courses compulsory in the education up to university level. Either in public sector or private sector, candidates are needed to be well-equipped with skills.

- Dr C. Vidya sagar Reddy, Orthopedic Kadapa city

In terms of the required talent pool, 70 per cent of India's venture capitalists surveyed indicated that start-ups are experiencing difficulties scaling due to challenges in getting employees with the right skills. Of even greater concern is that, according to estimates from a recent employability survey, as many as 70-80 per cent of India's engineering graduates are reported to be functionally unemployable. Indian executives' responses indicate the higher education sector falls short in meeting student, industry and societal needs with only four per cent of population possessing vocational training, for example, compared to 96 per cent in Korea and as much as 22 per cent in Botswana. Indian executives say the country's higher education system lags in providing broad access to education, transferring relevant knowledge to students and preparing students for lives as entrepreneurs. The biggest challenge is equipping a 'Job-ready' workforce. Business and academic leaders agree that higher education is essential to country's future prosperity.

- Pothula Nagaraju, social and political activist, Anantapur