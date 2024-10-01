Arjas donates Rs. 1cr to CM Relief fund

Tadipatri (Anantapur): Arjas Steel Private Limited, an integrated speciality steel plant located at Tadipatri, Anantapur district, has donated Rs One crore towards CM Relief Fund for flood relief fund in the State.

Arjas Steel Private Limited MD Sridhar Krishnamoorthy and its officials handed over a cheque for Rs One crore to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at AP Secretariat in Amaravati on Monday.

MD Sridhar appraised the Chief Minister about the company’s development over the last few years, recent investments done and driving jobs and skill development in Tadipatri and Anantapur district.