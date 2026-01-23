Nourishing minds and character: Building a strong foundation for children

Children are naturally curious and always learning from their surroundings. Their learning also expands beyond textbooks and classrooms. Nutrition, morals and cultural experiences are key players in shaping children’s minds, interaction and their capability of absorbing knowledge. Children can develop cognitively, emotionally and socially by combining all three aspects. This will build a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

A study of Chinese students found that primary school children who ate breakfast every day scored 31.3 points higher in academic performance than those who skipped breakfast. The results were the same for middle schoolers.

These numbers suggest that regular, quality nutrition, especially breakfast, will significantly boost cognitive function, helping children stay alert, concentrate better and perform well academically. These numbers reflect that regular nutrition, especially breakfast, significantly boosts cognitive performance. Children stay alert, concentrate better and perform well.

Some educational research often emphasizes that children who learn empathy, responsibility, respect and cooperation tend to have better classroom behaviour and social interactions. Attentiveness, cooperation and respect for peers and teachers are all indicators of good behaviour. Teachers and parents also observe fewer conflicts, better group work and improved focus among morally grounded children.

Moral values can be instilled in children through storytelling, roleplay and real-life discussions. All these activities help children internalize ethics rather than just cramming the rules. This also encourages self-reflection, empathy and better decision-making in children, all of which are vital for long-term development.

Festivals and cultural events are essential for children to get a chance to explore their history, traditions and community values. Celebrations which involve decorating, singing, dancing, crafts or even cooking traditional meals are all great to learn planning, teamwork, creativity and coordination. These hands-on and social activities help children build confidence, emotional awareness and social bonds.

These participatory events encourage children to learn values like sharing, gratitude, respect for cultural roots and community. There is not a precise study or statistic to be fully accurate, but educators do agree that cultural engagement fosters social skills, empathy and a sense of identity. Better behaviour, better empathy and a healthier mindset for learning is developed when children start to engage in such events from an early age.

When nutrition, values and cultural engagement come together, they ensure a child is cognitively ready. A child who eats well is alert. When the child is taught values of empathy and respect, they behave better socially. This holistic development contributes to academic performance, and overall growth like emotional resilience, social awareness and sense of identity.

Educators and parents should ensure children eat regular and nutritious meals, teach them ethics and values, and encourage them to participate in cultural activities. Schools and communities should organize workshops, group activities, cultural events to help combine fun and learning in a meaningful way for children.

Good nutrition is linked with better academic performance and cognitive outcomes in children. Teaching good values and cultural engagement help shape social behaviour, emotional intelligence and build a sense of community. Altogether nutrition for the brain, values for character and traditions for identity create a balanced environment for children to learn, grow and flourish.

(The author is Director of Communications for ISKCON India)