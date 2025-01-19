Armed Forces Veterans Day parade held at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam : Marking the 9th Armed Forces Veterans Day, Eastern Naval Command organised maiden Veterans’ Day Parade at RK Beach here on Saturday. It was a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have served the nation as the historic event witnessed enthusiastic participation by over 500 veterans and Veernaris, along with their dependents.

The parade was flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar in the presence of Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President of the Navy Foundation, Chandra Shekar P, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (Retd) and Governing Council Member of the Veteran Sailors Forum.

Commenced from Vishwa Priya Hall at RK Beach Road and culminated at the Naval Coastal Battery, the parade was followed by an interactive session.

From Flag officers, personnel from ENC, senior civil dignitaries, the event drew widespread participation from all the three wings of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Sea Cadet Corps and students from Sainik School Korukonda, reflecting the spirit of collective gratitude. The parade celebrated the indomitable spirit of the veterans and reinforced the nation’s commitment to honouring their service and sacrifices. As part of the event, specialised helpdesks were set up by the three services for sharing updates on recent policies and resolving service-related issues. Additionally, representatives from SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and prominent banks offered support for resolving pending matters concerning veterans. A health camp, organised by the NGO ‘Le Pharma,’ provided free health consultations and insights into orthopedic care for veterans. During the interaction, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar conveyed heartfelt gratitude to veterans for their selfless service and commitment to safeguarding the nation. He also reiterated the navy’s dedication towards ensuring the welfare and well-being of its retired personnel and their families.