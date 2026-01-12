Armed freedom fighter Vadde Obanna remembered

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri on Saturday described the life and struggle of armed freedom fighter Vadde Obanna as highly inspiring, stating that his efforts to address people’s grievances and resist British oppression remain a guiding force even today. Participating in Obanna’s birth anniversary celebrations on Sunday, the Collector paid floral tributes to his portrait and lit a ceremonial lamp.

She recalled that during the British East India Company rule, disputes over “Kamarju allowances” between the Company and the Renati Palegars escalated into major revolts, of which the armed struggle led by Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy was the most prominent.

Dr Siri said that Vadde Obanna played a crucial role as the army chief in Narasimha Reddy’s rebellion.

Leading forces comprising Vadderas, Boyas, Chenchus and other nomadic tribes, Obanna fearlessly confronted the British army in the dense Nallamala forests, inflicting severe setbacks and dispersing their forces. She noted that Obanna was always at the forefront in protecting his leader Narasimha Reddy and his family, and that remembering such a valiant freedom fighter is a matter of pride for all. The Collector emphasised that freedom fighters taught the values of selfless service and unity, and called upon youth from the Vaddera community to excel in education and employment for the progress of society.

The Collector further stated that the State government has officially decided to observe January 11 as Vadde Obanna Jayanti every year. Responding to representations, she assured that the proposal to develop the historic tunnel (surangam) from Kondareddy Buruju to Alampur would be examined, and that steps would be taken to install a statue of Vadde Obanna at a suitable location in Kurnool.

BC Welfare Officer Prasoona informed that the government issued a special GO last year for official celebrations and outlined Obanna’s life, stating that he was born on January 11, 1807, at Nossam village near Nandyal, actively participated in anti-British movements from an early age, led farmers’ rights struggles with nearly 9,000 followers in 1845, and was killed by the British on October 6, 1846, near Perasomula village.