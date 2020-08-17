Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector Rajkumar dies of Coronavirus in Tirupati

Tirupati: Armed Reserve (AR) Sub-Inspector Rajkumar died of Covid-19 on Sunday.



Rajkumar was admitted in Padmavathi Covid centre here few days back after he was found positive in the test and was shifted to a private hospital on Saturday after he developed breathing problems where he succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Rajkumar was discharging duties in the security wing responsible for the security of VIP and VVIPs visiting the pilgrim city and also Covid duties and earlier, he was part of BD (bomb disposal) team of Tirupati urban police.

Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Rajkumar at a condolence gathering held at the Police Martyrs Memorial in police parade grounds here. The body of deceased police officer was brought to the ground in the ambulance for the family members to pay their last respects before the funeral. Additional SP (Admin) Supraja, DSP Gangaiah (SB), Nandakishore (AR) and other officials also joined in paying tributes to Rajkumar.