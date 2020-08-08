Around 150 Covid patients untraceable in Prakasam 

Ongole: Prakasam district medical and health department officials said that around 150 Covid-19 positive people were untraceable. District medical and health officer K Padmavathi details like phone numbers and addresses in the Aadhaar cards given by them during giving samples were not genuine. "In most cases, mobiles were switched off and the department officials are unable to track and trace them. They might have been afraid of stigma of disease. They should immediately contact the Government General Hospital (GGH) Ongole and take treatment," she said in statement on Friday.



The Covid-19 Nodal Officer the district, Dr. John Richards, said that there was no need to worry about the disease now. He said that about 3 out of 10 people are now prone to the disease and it was not the time to worry that neighbours may feel bad. "The people who have received the result through SMS on mobile and later switched off it are posing a risk to others, including their family members by keeping it secret. The fate of the patients who reach hospitals after condition deteriorate face highly uncertain situation," he said while advising such people to get themselves admitted to hospital sooner than later.

The medical and health department officials lodged a complaint about the untraceable coronavirus-infected people at the CCS police station on Friday and requested the police to help them trace them immediately to contain and control the disease.