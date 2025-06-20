Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Arrangements for IYD reviewed by MA&UD officials
Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department S. Suresh Kumar instructed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials to provide necessary arrangements for the 11th International Day of Yoga programme scheduled on June 21.
Visakhapatnam: Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department S. Suresh Kumar instructed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials to provide necessary arrangements for the 11th International Day of Yoga programme scheduled on June 21. Examining the arrangements made for the IYD here on Thursday, he emphasised that basic amenities must be provided to the public without any disruption.
Along with Director of Municipal Administration P Sampath Kumar, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and other GVMC officials, Suresh Kumar visited RK Beach and inspected the main yoga venue and surrounding areas, including The Park Hotel, Tenneti Park, Sagar Nagar (Seethakonda), A1 Grand, Thimmapuram, etc. He reviewed the arrangements for drinking water, public toilets, sanitation, and lighting management. The Principal Secretary directed the officials to ensure cleanliness across the city. He instructed them to provide continuous water supply and maintain toilets clean. Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar, Supervising Engineer Krishna Rao and KVN Ravi were present.