Arrangements for IYD reviewed by MA&UD officials

Visakhapatnam: Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department S. Suresh Kumar instructed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials to provide necessary arrangements for the 11th International Day of Yoga programme scheduled on June 21. Examining the arrangements made for the IYD here on Thursday, he emphasised that basic amenities must be provided to the public without any disruption.

Along with Director of Municipal Administration P Sampath Kumar, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and other GVMC officials, Suresh Kumar visited RK Beach and inspected the main yoga venue and surrounding areas, including The Park Hotel, Tenneti Park, Sagar Nagar (Seethakonda), A1 Grand, Thimmapuram, etc. He reviewed the arrangements for drinking water, public toilets, sanitation, and lighting management. The Principal Secretary directed the officials to ensure cleanliness across the city. He instructed them to provide continuous water supply and maintain toilets clean. Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar, Supervising Engineer Krishna Rao and KVN Ravi were present.