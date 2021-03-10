Arrangements in place for polls to Prakasam Urban Local Body Elections

Ongole : Prakasam district officials on Tuesday said that they have made all arrangements for the conduct of urban local body elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner in the district.

They said that there are 221 candidates contesting in 49 wards of Ongole Municipal Corporation, as one ward is already announced unanimously won. They said that in the 33 wards of Chirala Municipality, 3 are unanimous and 135 candidates in the contest for the remaining 30 wards, while 5 wards are unanimous in Markapur municipality and 117 candidates are contesting in the remaining 30 wards.

They informed that 7 wards each in Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat and Giddalur Nagar Panchayat are unanimous and 39 and 32 candidates are in the contest at Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat and Giddalur Nagar Panchayat respectively for the remaining 13 wards in them.

They said that 50 and 55 candidates are contesting in 19 wards each of the Chimakurthy Nagar Panchayat and Addanki Nagar Panchayat respectively while one ward at Chimakurthy Nagar Panchayat is announced unanimous and one ward in Addanki Nagar Panchayat has no election now.

The officials added that for the 173 election wards in the district, they have appointed 28 zonal officers, 55 route officers, 55 POs, 2,140 OPOs, and 278 micro observers for the smooth conduct of polling.

They said that enough election material is distributed to the poll staff from the St Xavier's High School in Ongole, SVKP Degree College in Markapur, St Ann's College of Engineering and Technology in Chirala, AP Model School in Kanigiri, Sri Prakasam Government Boys High School and Junior College in Addanki, ZP Boys High School in Giddalur and Government High School in Chimakurthy.

They said that there are 1,82,170 voters in Ongole, 58,514 in Markapur, 67,077 in Chirala, 29,067 in Addanki, 33,574 in Kanigiri, 30,371 in Giddalur and 22,347 voters in Chimakurthy to participate in the election.

They identified that there are 45 sensitive, 131 hypersensitive polling stations of 176 PSs in Ongole, 30 sensitive and 24 hypersensitive PSs in Chirala, 20 sensitive and 16 hypersensitive PSs of Markapur, 10 sensitive and 10 hypersensitive PSs in 24 PSs of Chimakurthy, 10 sensitive and 4 hypersensitive PSs in 26 PSs of Kanigiri, 6 sensitive and 4 hypersensitive PSs of 26 PSs in Giddalur, and 6 sensitive and 24 hypersensitive PSs of 30 PSs in Addanki, and appointed the additional SP B Ravichandra as the nodal officer for monitoring law and order and bandobust plan.