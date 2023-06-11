  • Menu
Arrangements in place for Union Minister's visit

Banners, images and saffron party flags welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah lined up at several places in the city.

Key BJP leaders, including Kiran Kumar Reddy and Somu Veerraju, arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of Amit Shah's visit.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, state president Somu Veerraju, among others, visited Railway Football Grounds on Sunday where Amit Shah will address the public meeting scheduled at 5 pm to monitor the arrangements.

About 1,000 police have been deputed for security arrangements. Traffic restrictions will be in force two hours ahead of the Union Minister's arrival and will continue till 9 pm.

Earlier, Left party leaders staged a protest demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.


