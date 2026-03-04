Arrangements made for CM’s visit

Dhone: With Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to visit Kothaburju village in Dhone mandal on March 9 to participate in the distribution of new Pattadar Passbooks, extensive preparatory measures are being undertaken by the district administration.

A detailed review meeting was convened at the camp office of Done MLA Kotle Jayasurya Prakash Reddy to assess the arrangements and ensure seamless coordination among various departments ahead of the high-profile event.

Chairing the meeting, the MLA reviewed plans relating to venue management, public amenities, traffic regulation, security deployment, drinking water supply, electricity, and transportation facilities.

He directed officials and party leaders at the mandal and town levels to work in close coordination and complete all assigned responsibilities within stipulated timelines. Stressing the importance of meticulous planning, he underscored the need to prevent any inconvenience to the large number of farmers expected to attend the programme.

Subsequently, the MLA conducted an on-site inspection of the proposed public meeting venue and helipad at Kothaburju along with senior officials.

The inspection focused on stage construction, helipad readiness, approach roads, parking arrangements, route mapping, and security protocols.

District officials briefed the MLA on the progress of works, and necessary instructions were issued to expedite pending tasks and adhere strictly to safety norms.

Highlighting the significance of the Pattadar Passbooks distribution initiative, the MLA stated that the programme reflects the State Government’s commitment to strengthening farmers’ land rights and welfare.

He expressed confidence that, with coordinated efforts from all departments, the Chief Minister’s visit would be conducted successfully and would provide meaningful benefit to the farming community in the region.