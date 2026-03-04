CM tells Collectors to go on field visits for reality checks

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while warning District Collectors against staying put in their respective offices, directed them to go on field-level visits quite often to ascertain progress of scheme implementation apart from addressing grievances of the locals at their doorsteps. The Chief Minister wanted the Collectors to play a constructive role in the development of their district.

Addressing the Collectors’ conference here on Tuesday, the CM took a serious note at the slow pace of execution of some schemes. He issued specific instructions on implementing the mandated facial recognition to ensure that the genuine beneficiaries get scheme benefits; curbing the growing drug menace; regular payment of bills pertaining to the midday meal scheme; a simplified urea app for farmers; crop diversification in every district and 10 different themes for the 99-day statewide action plan that will take off on March 6.

Cleanliness and clearance of pending bills in government offices, "arrive-alive", child safety and drug control, farmer welfare-agriculture, education, youth-sports, women and environment would be the major subjects covered under the action plan.

Meanwhile, gram sabhas will be organized on April 2, mandal-level programmes on April 16, constituency-level programme on May 2, district-level on May 22. It will culminate with a massive programme on June 2, commemorating the State Formation Day. The Chief Minister instructed collectors to involve ward and municipal ward members, sarpanches, chairpersons, corporators and mayors as partners in the 99-day programme. A single day training programme will be organised for them to create awareness as regards their duties and responsibilities.

Revanth Reddy instructed the Collectors to display details of beneficiaries of newly issued ration cards, Indiramma houses, free electricity up to 200 units, loan waiver, free bus travel, and gas cylinders worth Rs. 500 in the village and ward assemblies.

He said services of the 35 government medical colleges in the state should be made available to the people. PHCs, CHCs and other local medical institutions should refer cases to government medical colleges. Medical colleges must have state-of-the-art equipment and full-fledged medical staff, including doctors and professors.