Media must take welfare schemes to rural people: Chittoor MP

Chittoor: Chittoor Member of Parliament Daggumalla Prasad Rao stated that the media has a crucial responsibility in informing rural people about every welfare scheme implemented by the Central government. He addressed the ‘Varthalap – Media Workshop’ organised on Tuesday in Chittoor under the guidance of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Vijayawada.

The workshop was attended by PIB Director Suresh Kumar, Lead District Manager (LDM) Harish Kumar, DWMA Project Director Ravi Kumar, State VB-G RAM-G representative Gopichand, and district media representatives.

Speaking as the chief guest, the MP said that development benefits reach everyone only when accurate information reaches people at the grassroots level. He urged journalists to take the lead in creating awareness about government welfare schemes among rural communities.

Prasad Rao explained that welfare programmes introduced by the Central Government are being implemented responsibly by state governments. He noted that most schemes are executed with a funding pattern of 60 percent from the Centre and 40 percent from the State, which is helping improve the economic and living standards in rural areas.

He added that the Central Government is implementing transparent welfare initiatives benefiting youth, farmers, women, healthcare, education, and housing sectors. These schemes, he said, are playing an important role in strengthening rural livelihoods.

Highlighting the VB-G RAM-G Act, officials explained that it is a comprehensive initiative aimed at expanding employment opportunities and strengthening infrastructure in rural areas. The programme enhances earlier employment guarantee systems with a stronger focus on rural development and increased employment days for rural families each year.

State VB-G RAM-G representative Gopichand said the programme focuses on water conservation, restoration of village tanks, construction of rural roads, and support for agriculture-related activities. It also promotes greater participation of women in employment. The scheme ensures transparency through digital monitoring systems, biometric attendance, geo-tagging of works, online monitoring mechanisms, and social audits. Wages are directly credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to ensure accountability.