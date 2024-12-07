  • Menu
Arrangements reviewed for collectors’ conference

Collector S Nagalakshmi reviewing arrangements for collectors’ conference at Velagapudi on Friday
Highlights

District collector S Nagalakshmi reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming district collectors’ conference scheduled for December 10 and 11 at the Secretariat’s 4th Block on Friday.

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming district collectors’ conference scheduled for December 10 and 11 at the Secretariat’s 4th Block on Friday.

She assessed the seating arrangements, meal provisions, vehicle parking, security, and accommodation for attendees. Nagalakshmi offered suggestions to the officials and emphasized the importance of ensuring an uninterrupted power supply during the meeting.

She highlighted the need for coordination among officials to ensure the success of the event. Accompanying her were Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer Srinivasa Rao and Protocol Director T Mohana Rao.

