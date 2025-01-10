Arrangements reviewed for Kotappakonda Tiranalu

Guntur: Narasaraopet MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu urged the officials to make elaborate arrangements for ‘Kotappakonda Tiranalu to be conducted on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivatri on February 26.

He along with revenue divisional officer Madhulatha, DSP Nageswara Rao conducted a review meeting on the hillock of Kotappakonda on Thursday.

He instructed the officials to make arrangements for hassle-free darshan to the devotees visiting the temple and provide drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and set up special queue lines for VVIPs.

He stressed on the coordination among the officials for making arrangements and asked them to provide parking facilities for vehicles and take steps to solve the traffic problem.



