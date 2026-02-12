Arrangements reviewed for Sivaratri

Guntur: District collector A Thameem Ansariya has directed officials to make all necessary advance arrangements to ensure that devotees can have a peaceful darshan at Siva temples across the district on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

She instructed the endowments, revenue, and police departments to work in coordination and ensure comprehensive preparedness.

She along with joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, reviewed the arrangements for Maha Shivaratri at Shiva temples across the district with officials from the endowments, revenue, police, panchayat raj, municipal administration, R&B, medical & health, electricity, fire services, and other departments through a video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed that elaborate arrangements be made at Sri Bala Koteswara Swamy Temple in Chebrolu, Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy Temple in Pedakakani, and other major Shiva temples in the district. She instructed officials to plan arrangements based on an estimate of double the number of devotees who attended last year’s Shivaratri celebrations and to implement them in a well-structured manner.

Devotee safety and security must be given top priority, she emphasised.