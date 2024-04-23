Arrogance, destruction, looting hallmark of Jagan, says Naidu

Jaggampeta (Kakinada dist): This election, there is a marked difference in the campaign style both by the ruling party and the opposition leaders. YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been dwelling deep into the personal issues of Pawan Kalyan and calling Naidu as villain and projecting himself as hero, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Jagan was not a lion as he claims. Addressing a huge gathering at Jaggampet, Naidu said a man who had started his rule with destruction calls himself a lion.

He asked people what would they do if a thief who loots people comes to their house or colony? Will they not unite and throw him out?

Naidu said the arrogance of Jagan and YSRCP leaders had reached a new peak. “They have the audacity not only to make demeaning comments against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan but were also making all kinds of comments against Mega Star Chiranjeevi who is a Padma Vibhushan recipient. That is the character of YSRCP leaders,” he spit fire. Citing the example of a woman Kovuri Lakshmi, who staged protest by cutting her thumb in Delhi, to draw the attention of the Prime Minister regarding the ongoing atrocities in the state, Naidu said it was really sad story.

Showing a pen given to him by a young girl, Naidu said she asked him to use it to sign the first file announcing DSC. Naidu said he would certainly do that and the first file to be signed would be on DSC.

He told the massive gathering that the State has future only if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power in the State. Asking women whether they are ready to face the war, Chandrababu said that the NDA candidate, Uday Srinivas, has created 20,000 jobs with Tea Time while Jyotula Nehru who is also in the race has been with them for the past 40 years.