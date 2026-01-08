Artiste Nataraj takes part in 2,000 shows

Vijayawada: “ Ilove drama and I live in drama. I love theatre and will continue to contribute to theatre and theatre artistes,” says Pilla Nataraj, a committed theatre activist. ‘The Hans India’ interacted with Nataraj to understand his views on the present trends in theatre.

Though not a professional artiste by occupation, Nataraj’s acting reflects complete professionalism. He worked in the Irrigation Department in various capacities and retired from government service. His recent playlet ‘Mahaprasthanam’ won the Best Production and Best Director awards at drama competitions, earning wide appreciation.

Nataraj was born in 1962 to Pilla Narayana Rao and Suryakantamma. Recalling his childhood, he said that his father encouraged him to participate in dramas from an early age. Expressing gratitude, he credited his wife Lakshmi Devi for her immense support, which enabled him to pursue his theatrical journey uninterrupted. After her untimely demise, he married Krishnaveni, who continues to extend wholehearted support to his theatre activities. Nataraj is blessed with two sons and a daughter.

Speaking about his early days, Nataraj recalled that during his school years he acted in a playlet titled ‘Bam Chik Bam’. He was initially trained by Banka Hanumantha Rao and later shaped as a parishad actor by noted writer, actor, and director M Sanjeevi, to whom he expressed deep gratitude.

Nataraj served as the President of Praja Natya Mandali, Vijayawada, for eight years. During this period, he presented several impactful street plays such as “Kokkara Ko,” “Uuregimpu,” “Rudraveena,” and “Padmavyuham,” using theatre as a powerful medium to educate and sensitise the public on contemporary social issues.

Over the course of his long theatre journey, he has staged more than 2,000 shows across about 50 plays and playlets, including “Triveni,” “Bhetala Prasna,” “Agandi Koncham Alochinchandi,” “Naivedyam,” “Bhagat Singh,” “Ammaki Akharu Lekha,” “Rakta Kanneeru,” “Prithviraj Raso,” “Devudi Roopam,” “Ani Telustundi,” “Kshatagatradanam,” “Ayyo (Va) Dhya,” “Uyyala,” “Manassakshi,” and “24 Milurayi,” among many others. He has also directed several of these productions.

A keen theatre critic with strong analytical skills, Nataraj has been nominated as a jury member for several prestigious drama parishads. He has been associated with numerous cultural organisations such as ‘Jashuva Cultural Organisation’, ‘Harsha Creations’, ‘Gurajada Kala Mandir’, ‘Andhra Arts Academy’, ‘Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam’ and ‘Drusya Vedika’, contributing significantly to the promotion and sustenance of Indian theatre.

Concluding the interaction, Nataraj observed that a strong script with logical conclusions is essential to attract audiences. He emphasised the need for greater youth participation in stage theatre and opined that both the State and Central Governments should take necessary steps to ensure earning opportunities for those who choose theatre as a full-time career.