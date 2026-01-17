Tripuraneni remembered

Vijayawada: A revolutionary in thought and a powerful rationalist, Tripuraneni Ramaswami, reflected three distinct dimensions in his ideology and writings, said CPI State committee secretary Gujjula Eswarayya.

He observed that Ramaswami’s rationalism was marked, first, by the reinterpretation of historical and social narratives that protected the interests of ruling elites; second, by transforming the realistic heroic traditions of the Telugu people from the medieval period into literature; and third, by critically portraying contemporary social realities through creative literary expression.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the death anniversary of Tripuraneni Ramaswami at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Friday, Eswarayya said Ramaswami, born in 1887 at Angaluru in Krishna district, made significant contributions in legal and political spheres, but was primarily known as a writer who gave ‘shock treatment’ to society between 1910 and 1941 through his bold and reformist writings. Along with poetry and plays, he authored revolutionary essays such as Kurukshetra Sangramam, Shambhuka Vadha and Khooni. His poetic works include Suta Puranam, Bhagavad Gita, Kuppuswamy Shatakam and Sutashrama Geetalu.

The programme was presided over by CPI leader Motukuri Arun Kumar. Members of the Praja Natya Mandali, led by R Pichayya, rendered revolutionary songs, while Singampalli Ashok Kumar, author of Nooru Vasanthala Sri Sri Sahityam, briefly explained the relevance of Tripuraneni’s literature.

Golla Narayana Rao recalled Tripuraneni Ramaswami’s tenure as Municipal Commissioner of Tenali and highlighted how he fearlessly articulated his rationalist ideas.

During the event, Charvaka Calendar was unveiled under the leadership of Charvaka Sudhakar.

Earlier, floral tributes and shawls were offered to the statue of Tripuraneni Ramaswami. The programme was attended by Tripuraneni Hitesh, grandson of the literary icon, along with Chandranayak, Malyadri, VV Prasad, Bodi Anjaneya Raju, K Koteswara Rao, V Phanindra Kumar, Dubbala Bhaskara Rao, and several others.