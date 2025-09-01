Arudra’s legacy indelible: Jakkampudi

Rajamahendravaram: In the world of Telugu literature and cinema, Arudra’s legacy is indelible, said ex-MLA Jakkampudi Raja. The Arudra birth centenary ceremony was organised at Gowtama Ghat under the auspices of the Telugu Saraswata Parishat and Kala Gowtami.

Raja said that Arudra’s journey as a poet, writer, researcher, playwright, and critic was unparalleled. He added that his songs and dialogues in the film industry greatly entertained the people. Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, president of Telugu Saraswata Parishat, garlanded Arudra’s portrait and paid rich tributes.

Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Head of the Telugu Department, SKVT College, said that Arudra secured a permanent place in the hearts of the people of Rajahmundry with his song “Vedamlaa ghosinche Godavari.” He called for the restoration of all of Arudra’s research-oriented literature and asked everyone to contribute to the effort. Pichukala Satyanarayana sang songs written by Arudra.

Aryapuram Cooperative Bank Chairman Challa Shankara Rao, Al Party Committee Convenor Desireddy Balaram Naidu, contractor Mantena Keshavaraju, Immandi Mohan Rao, Saladi Satish, Isukapalli Subrahmanyam, Vaddi Muralikrishna, and others participated in the programme. Chirla Seetaramanayudu supervised the event.