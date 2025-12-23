As justice eludes VSP displaced families, they now seek alms

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is once again witnessing intense people’s movement as the long-suffering displaced families of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) raise their voice, demanding justice.

For more than four decades, families, who sacrificed their lands and homes for the establishment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, have endured relentless hardship. Their struggle traces back to the times of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who assured landowners that every displaced family would be provided employment. As part of the promise made, ‘R Cards’ were issued before their lands and houses were acquired.

Even after four decades, nearly 8,500 surviving R Card holders remain jobless till today and injustice continues to prevail.

However, refusing to remain silent any longer, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Displaced Persons Contract Labour Union, along with Steel United Front, have intensified its agitation, challenging the management’s apathy and demanding permanent solution and justice to their long drawn fight.

Involving Joint Action Committee (JAC) and representatives from 64 affected villages, a meeting was held at Pedanadupuru Kala Vedika. The gathering marked a decisive step towards escalating the movement in a united manner.

In a significant resolution, the displaced families announced a ‘begging protest’ on January 4 at 9 am to be held at the Old Gajuwaka Junction, a demonstration meant to expose the gravity of their suffering and draw the attention of the authorities. Union president P Bhaskar appealed to political leaders, public organisations, and trade unions to stand in solidarity, emphasising that the struggle is not for charity, but for long-denied justice.

Immediate distribution of surplus land lying unused under the Steel Plant to all displaced families, a monthly livelihood allowance of Rs 25,000 for each displaced family until land distribution is completed were some of their core demands. The leaders warned that if their pleas continue to be ignored, their agitation would be intensified further. “This is not a mere protest but our prolonged fight for dignity, livelihood, and justice. Our voices have been silenced for decades. With unwavering strength and unity, we want to put up a strong fight,” mentioned the displaced families.