Tirupati: The first State convention of AP United ASHA workers union was held here on Sunday. On this occasion, ASHA workers from different districts held a demonstration in the city.

Addressing the meeting, AIUTUC State in-charge L Sudheer said that they have been working committedly to solve the problems of labourers. He demanded that ASHA workers should be paid Rs 35,000 per month as their lives have become horrible with the meagre salaries though they are working for 12 hours a day. They should be considered as government employees. He called upon all the workers to come and support their agitation in this regard.

Scheme workers federation of India (SWFI) national president TC Rama said that there is a need to protect ASHA workers. The present governments have been using them for other political activities and laying additional burden on them. They should have job security and health security.

On this occasion, ASHA workers' new State committee was elected with K Kumar Reddy as honorary president, S Jaheera as state president and T Munendra (organising secretary). K Pavanamma has been elected as vice president while CH Prameela will be secretary.