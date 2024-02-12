Live
- Several BJP leaders join in BJP in Prakasam
- ‘Razakar’ trailer launch: A glimpse into history sparks emotion and reflection
- Jayam Ravi’s action thriller ‘Siren’ set to enthrall on Feb 23rd
- Congress leader Sudhakar Babu says Congress will regain glory in upcoming elections
- DSC Notification Released by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana
- Athelete thanks CM Jagan for recognising sports
- Nag Ashwin praises Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’, expresses eager anticipation
- Meru International School Hosts Thrilling Meru Vijetha Inter-Community Sports Competition
- ‘Chaari 111’ trailer :Vennela Kishore’s hilarious espionage unveiled
- Coughs lasting over 8 weeks post infection must not be ignored: Study
Just In
ASHA workers should be paid Rs 35,000 per month
Tirupati: The first State convention of AP United ASHA workers union was held here on Sunday. On this occasion, ASHA workers from different districts...
Tirupati: The first State convention of AP United ASHA workers union was held here on Sunday. On this occasion, ASHA workers from different districts held a demonstration in the city.
Addressing the meeting, AIUTUC State in-charge L Sudheer said that they have been working committedly to solve the problems of labourers. He demanded that ASHA workers should be paid Rs 35,000 per month as their lives have become horrible with the meagre salaries though they are working for 12 hours a day. They should be considered as government employees. He called upon all the workers to come and support their agitation in this regard.
Scheme workers federation of India (SWFI) national president TC Rama said that there is a need to protect ASHA workers. The present governments have been using them for other political activities and laying additional burden on them. They should have job security and health security.
On this occasion, ASHA workers' new State committee was elected with K Kumar Reddy as honorary president, S Jaheera as state president and T Munendra (organising secretary). K Pavanamma has been elected as vice president while CH Prameela will be secretary.