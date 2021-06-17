Ashok Gajapathi Raju enters Mansas trust, says AP govt. officials are responsible to conduct audit in trust

Ashok Gajapathi Raju after the High Court verdict on Mansas trust chairman has entered the fort on Thursday. He came to the trust for the first time as the chairman. Although Ashok Gajapathi Raju went to his office to sworn in as chairman, the trust staff was not available. The swearing in of Ashok Gajapathi Raju was delayed due to the absence of Mansas staff.



Speaking on the occasion, the former Union Minister Ashok Ganapathi Raju said he was surprised that the audit was not conducted in Mansas and opined that government officials are not responsible for conducting the audit. He sais fees for conducting the audit every year have also been officially paid from the company.



Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that looters have no place in Mansas and incensed as he was not invited to the Ramatheertham statue re-dedication ceremony. The Mansas trust chairman said his first priority as chairman was education and opined that he would seek government's assistance for the same. Ashok Gajapathi Raji said that it is necessary to find out in whose reign the sand irregularities took place in the lands of Mansas.