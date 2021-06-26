Ashok Gajapathi Raju Birthday: Mansas Trust chairman has all reasons to celebrate the day

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Birthday: The reinstated chairman of Mansas trust Ashok Gajapathi Raju celebrates his birthday today i.e June 26. The former union minister 7s in full swing after the High Court squashes the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to appoint Sanchaita Gajapati Raju as the chairperson of the Mansas trust. However, leaving the controversies aside, we are here to collate some of the facts of the son of Vizianagaram king Pusapati Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju.



Ashok came from the royal family, who ruled the Vizianagaram princely state which is well known for its temples such as Simhachalam temple and the Maharaja Alak Narayana Society for Arts and Sciences that runs several education institutions. He who served as the legislature for 25 years has completed education from Scindia School Gwalior, Hyderabad Public School, and V.S. Krishna College, Visakhapatnam.



Apart from being chairman of Mansas trust, he has served as minister in the TDP government in various portfolios and also as a union minister in the Narendra Modi government. However, after losing the elections in 2019, Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been away from politics but with the YS Jagan government removes him as the chairman of Mansas Trust, he was into a legal battle with the government for one year and has bagged his post and has all sort of reasons to celebrate a birthday this year.



While coming to his glories, he took an active part in the struggle for the formation of a new district viz. Vizianagaram and served as Chairman of The Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS). He launched various development schemes such as providing housing, drinking water, and health schemes to the trust.