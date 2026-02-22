Ashoka Engg student selected for AP State Rugby team

Kurnool: Ramapogu Nansee, student of Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, has been selected to represent Andhra Pradesh Women’s Rugby Team. She will compete in South Zone Rugby Tournament held under the aegis of Khelo India on February 21 and 22 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Chennai.

Nansee has previously represented the State in Senior South Zone national level Tournament held in Assam. The team underwent a rigorous coaching camp on February 18 and 19 at Kurnool Adarsh Junior College grounds to prepare for the Chennai tournament.

Principal Dr R Naveen and the College management said, "Nansee is not just an academic achiever but an inspiration to young women in sports. We wish her and the entire AP team the very best for a winning performance in Chennai."