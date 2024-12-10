  • Menu
Asian Roller Skating championship to be held in AP

Championship will be held in 11 categories with participation of 3,000 sportspersons from 30 Asian countries

Vijayawada: The Asian Roller Skating Championship, which was given to India, would be held in Andhra Pradesh, according to a communiqué from Roller Skating Federation of India. The championship would be held in 11 categories with participationof 3,000 sportspersons from across 30 Asian countries. In addition, about 3,000 delegates would also arrive in the state.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu and managing director P S Girisha complimented the office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Roller Skating Association.

They assured the association members that the SAAP would extend necessary cooperation for the success of the championship to be held in the state in September, 2027.

Members of Andhra Pradesh Roller Skating Association calling on chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra PradeshaRavi Naidu in Vijayawada on Monday

