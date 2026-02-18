Assembly session delayed over tech glitch

Vijayawada: Proceedings of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council began an hour late on Tuesday after a technical snag disrupted the system.

Non-functioning microphones forced both Houses to adjourn briefly. Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said a software issue caused the delay. “When there is a technical problem, what can anyone do?” he said. He added a political swipe, accusing the YSR Congress Party (YCP) of trying to politicise even technical glitches. “Earlier, politics was face to face. Now they dig from behind,” he said.

The Speaker clarified that quorum was complete and many members had arrived on time. He then turned to attendance. Ayyanna Patrudu said the newly-introduced digital attendance system in the Assembly is working effectively. The system records not just presence, but also the number of hours and minutes each MLA spends in the House.

He warned that action would soon be taken against YSRCP MLAs who failed to attend. “It is the duty of every MLA to come to the Assembly,” he said. “Some do not attend but continue to draw salaries and allowances. Their salaries should be cut.”

The Speaker questioned why rules that apply to government employees for absenteeism should not apply to elected representatives.

He recalled raising the issue during a previous Assembly session held in Visakhapatnam, claiming that nearly 80 percent of people supported the idea. He also said he proposed a recall mechanism for absentee MLAs during a Speakers’ conference in Lucknow. “Many countries have a recall system. In a democracy, we must be prepared for accountability,” he said.

On a lighter note, Ayyanna Patrudu praised students who recently participated in a mock Assembly session. He said children spoke with remarkable clarity, in some cases better than ministers and MLAs. Around 200 applications have been received from schools seeking to take part, he added.

Students from across the state, from Visakhapatnam to Rayalaseema, are visiting the Assembly to witness proceedings, the Speaker said.