SCIINV develops first AI-driven anti-microbial candidate

In a landmark development for Indian life sciences and biotechnology, Hyderabad-based SCIINV Biosciences has developed India’s first AI-driven antimicrobial candidate using an advanced proprietary drug-repurposing platform. The candidate has now progressed into human clinical trials — marking a significant milestone in addressing the global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis.

“This milestone represents a critical advancement in strengthening the antimicrobial pipeline. By leveraging artificial intelligence and drug repurposing, we are able to compress discovery timelines and improve translational efficiency. Advancing into human trials demonstrates both scientific rigor and clinical readiness,” said Dr Uday Saxena, Co-Chairman (R&D), SCIINV Biosciences.

The development comes at a time when the global antibiotic pipeline remains alarmingly dry, with very few truly novel agents reaching late-stage clinical development. Experts have repeatedly warned that without accelerated innovation, modern healthcare risks entering a post-antibiotic era, said Prof Pallu Reddanna, Senior Professor (Retd), School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad. “Antimicrobial resistance is steadily outpacing drug discovery. The antibiotic pipeline globally is critically inadequate. India’s National Action Plan (NAP) and Global Action Plan on AMR (GAP) clearly emphasises innovation, research, and multi-sectoral collaboration as strategic pillars to rejuvenate this pipeline. AI-driven drug repurposing platforms represent precisely the kind of disruptive innovation we need — faster, cost-effective, and clinically relevant. Equally important is strong collaboration between science, industry, investors, and policy frameworks to ensure these candidates reach patients,” said Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, President, Infection Control Academy of India.

To accelerate clinical development and regulatory progression, SCIINV Biosciences has entered into a multi-crore strategic partnership with Whale Tank Biocatalyst, a leading life sciences investment and development platform. The collaboration provides substantial financial backing and development support to fast-track the candidate through human clinical trials.