Assembly Session: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram stages walkout from the house

As the Andhra Pradesh special assembly sessions continued for the second day, the government has introduced the separate SC commission bill in the house. As soon as the discussion started on the bill, the TDP legislatures have created a mockery in the house by disrupting the assembly proceedings.

Despite the speaker requested them to calm down, the TDP leaders have not backed down; instead, they held a protest in front of the speaker podium chanting slogan in support to Amaravati.

The speaker has not been impressed with the way the TDP members behaving in the house and embarrassed over the situation and left the house abruptly.