Aswani Dutt expresses solidarity with Naidu

Rajamahendravaram: Famous film producer C Aswani Dutt predicted that N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena’s alliance ‘Chandra Sena’ will achieve huge success in the next elections winning more than 160 Assembly seats.



He expressed his strong belief that Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will provide stable and good governance. He came to Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. He expressed solidarity with Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani in Vidyanagar.

He said that Naidu is a visionary leader and he will come out safely soon with the power of his sincerity. He felt that it was wicked act to detain such a great leader in jail for illegal cases.