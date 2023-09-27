Live
- Ganesh idol immersion concludes peacefully in Kurnool
- 8 wheelchairs donated to Tirupati railway station
- BJP goes all out to retain power in Madhya Pradesh
- CM KCR suffers from viral fever
- Sri City gets ‘Iconic Brand of India - 2023’ Award
- Talasani inaugurates Lakefront park on Necklace Road
- CM KCR announces Dasara gift for State coal workers
- ‘Amara Raja Better Way Awards’ to recognise rural entrepreneurs
- All district officers must attend Jaganannaku Chebudam: Collector Shan Mohan
- Brain-dead youth heart flown to Tirupati
Just In
Aswani Dutt expresses solidarity with Naidu
Highlights
Famous film producer C Aswani Dutt predicted that N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena’s alliance ‘Chandra Sena’ will achieve huge success in the next elections winning more than 160 Assembly seats.
Rajamahendravaram: Famous film producer C Aswani Dutt predicted that N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena’s alliance ‘Chandra Sena’ will achieve huge success in the next elections winning more than 160 Assembly seats.
He expressed his strong belief that Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will provide stable and good governance. He came to Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. He expressed solidarity with Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani in Vidyanagar.
He said that Naidu is a visionary leader and he will come out safely soon with the power of his sincerity. He felt that it was wicked act to detain such a great leader in jail for illegal cases.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS