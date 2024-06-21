Live
Atchanna directs officials to clean up canals
Visits Vamsadhara project canals along with engineering officials
Srikakulam: Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu directed engineering officials to clear weed and remove silt in all irrigation canals across the district on a brisk pace. He inspected Vamsadhara river water project canals in Tekkali and Palasa Assembly constituencies on Wednesday and Thursday and expressed displeasure over negligent attitude of engineering officials in repairing irrigation canals.
As a result of weed and silt, water is not reaching tail-end areas of the projects. The minister also reviewed with the engineering officials of various irrigation projects and their present state. He instructed them to prepare latest estimations and requirements of the projects. He explained that the TDP alliance government is keen on completion of irrigation projects by fixing time line for each project.