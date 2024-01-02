Atchannaidu announces TDP programs under 'Raa Kadali Ra' to begin from tomorrow

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president, Atchannaidu, has announced the launch of various programs under the banner "Ra Kadali Ra!" in order to highlight the failures of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. Atchennaidu unveiled a new logo featuring a bicycle and a glass, which represent the party's election symbols.

The programs will begin with a state-level conference for Sarpanchs on January 3, focusing on panchayat issues. This will be followed by a state-level conference called Jayaho BC on January 4, which will address the injustice faced by backward classes (BCs). Chandrababu Naidu, the party's leader, will then hold public meetings in all parliamentary seats from January 5 to and 6, starting with Ongole on the 5th, and Vijayawada and Narasapuram on the 6th.

To commemorate the death anniversary of NTR, the party's founder, a large meeting will be held in Gudivada on January 18. Atchennaidu emphasized that the party is reiterating NTR's slogan of Raa Kadalira to the people.

Atchennaidu criticized the YSRCP government, stating that they have done nothing beneficial for the people or the state, only causing destruction and failures. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking the state backwards and added that the TDP believes a golden age is only possible under their leadership.

He also mentioned that Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Janasena Party, will soon participate in joint meetings. Atchennaidu revealed that many leaders from the YSRCP are seeking to join the TDP, and a committee is already working to coordinate the integration of new and existing members.