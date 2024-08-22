Live
Just In
Atchutapuram blast incident: Police booked booked, intensifies probe
The Rambilly police have launched an investigation into a serious accident that occurred at Essentia Pharma Private Limited within the Pharma SEZ in Atchutapuram. Authorities have registered cases against the company's owner under several legal provisions, including BNS 106 (1), 125(b), and 125(a), which pertain to negligence resulting in death and endangering the safety of life.
The explosion wreaked havoc on the production unit, resulting in the complete destruction of its walls. Fortunately, the safety protocols in place have allowed for the successful tracing of all 381 employees working at the facility. Authorities confirm that they have accounted for each of them.
Following the incident, Chief Minister visits to the site have been planned to assess the damage and meet with the injured victims. Minister Anitha criticized the management's apparent lack of responsibility in handling hazardous materials, noting that many dangerous solvents were left unsecured, directly contributing to the disastrous event.