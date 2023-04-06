Atmakur: APSRTC contract workers protest depot manager's harassment

Atmakur (Nandyal): APSRTC contract workers association leaders S Anwar and Shaik Sha Vali on Wednesday alleged that Atmakur RTC depot manager Mahendrudu was harassing them on various issues.

Staging a protest in front of RTC depot on Wednesday, they alleged that the depot manager Mahendrudu, one-and-half month back, has called them to his office and demanded to generate Rs 1,000 income every month from each bus to meet office expenses.

The manager has also passed orders to pay Rs 1,000 every month and warned of facing the consequences, charged the leaders.

Other workers Mir and Mehaboob Basha said that they did not follow his orders as it is not possible to pay Rs 1,000 every month.

Holding a grudge, the depot manager was began harassing them and abruptly stopped services also, stated the leaders.

The association leaders further said that they would land in great trouble if the services are stopped abruptly. They sought the higher officials' intervention to put an end to the issue.