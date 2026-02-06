  1. Home
News

Atmakur municipal commissioner in ACB net

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 11:30 AM IST
Kurnool: An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Thursday evening caught Atmakur Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Babu red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 through bill collector Bhaskar at the municipal office in Atmakur town of Nandyal district. The trap was laid following a complaint lodged by Shaik Sajjath Ali, who alleged that municipal officials demanded illegal gratification for granting permission to construct a marriage function hall.

According to ACB DSP D Somanna, the complainant had approached the Atmakur municipality seeking approval to build a function hall on his agricultural land situated on the outskirts of the town.

Instead of processing the application as per rules, the officials allegedly demanded a bribe for clearing the permission.

