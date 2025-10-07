Live
Attack on CJI condemned; NLF calls for united stand from legal fraternity
Kurnool: The National Lawyers Forum for Social Justice and Equality has strongly condemned the shocking incident in which a person, reportedly dressed in a lawyer’s uniform, made a brazen attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice BR Gavai, during open court proceedings.
The Forum described the act as a “dastardly and disgraceful” attempt to intimidate the judiciary, terming it an assault on the Constitution and its custodian institutions.
The individual reportedly shouted the slogan “Sanathan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan” before being apprehended by security personnel.
In a strongly worded statement, the Forum emphasized that such incidents pose a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary and the democratic fabric of the nation.
It said that any attempt to create fear among members of the judiciary by invoking religious or ideological sentiments must be treated as an attack on constitutional governance itself. “This incident reflects the growing menace of communal and hegemonic forces attempting to undermine the rule of law under the guise of religious superiority,” the statement noted. Senior Advocate Y Jayaraju, President of the National Lawyers Forum and practicing advocate at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, speaking to media persons on Monday has strongly condemned the act.
He described the incident as a “black mark on the legal profession” and urged all members of the Bar, across States and Union Territories, to come together in defense of the judiciary’s dignity.
“This is not merely an insult to an individual judge but an affront to the very sanctity of our justice system,” he said, reiterating that lawyers must safeguard constitutional values against divisive ideologies.
The Forum called upon all Bar Councils, Bar Associations, and members of the legal community across India to unite and register their strong protest against such criminal behavior.
It also urged disciplinary authorities to take stringent action against those misusing the lawyer’s attire to defame the profession.
The National Lawyers Forum reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, equality, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution, stressing that “no act of intimidation can shake the foundations of the judiciary or the democratic spirit of India.”