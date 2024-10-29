Attack on TDP office: Court extends remand of Panuganti

Guntur: A court has extended the remand of Panuganti Chaitanya, the president of the YSRCP students’ wing and the main accused (A1) in the attack on the TDP state office, by 14 days. The incident occurred on October 19, 2021.

After spending three days in CID custody, Chaitanya was presented in court, which ordered an additional two weeks of remand. During his three days in custody, Chaitanya reportedly did not cooperate with the investigation officer and failed to provide satisfactory answers to questions.

Based on this lack of cooperation, the court decided to extend his remand and issued the necessary orders. Following this, he was transferred to Vijayawada jail. Mangalagiri rural police have identified 120 YSRCP leaders and activists in connection with the attack on the TDP state office.

They have already questioned several YSRCP leaders, including Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Devineni Avinash, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Talasila Raghuram, as well as former MP Nandigam Suresh, and recorded their statements. Meanwhile, the government has transferred the case to the CID for further investigation.