Live
- RG Kar protests turn murky as two rival junior doctors’ groups slam each other
- Udaipur BJP leader Virendra Bapna dies of dengue
- Adani Ports clocks 42 pc surge in net profit at Rs 5,520 crore in H1 FY25
- AP govt. launches bookings for free gas cylinders scheme
- Drop box fires destroy hundreds of ballots in Oregon, Washington ahead of Prez poll
- All is well within team, India will come back stronger: Sources
- Delhi HC grants bail to Satyendar Jain's aides in money laundering case
- Vendor cleans up polluted river ghat all by himself
- Imaginarium Paves the Path for India’s First Hand Transplant Recovery with 3D Printing Solution
- Ola Electric shares hit all-time low; dip below IPO price
Just In
Attack on TDP office: Court extends remand of Panuganti
A court has extended the remand of Panuganti Chaitanya, the president of the YSRCP students’ wing and the main accused (A1) in the attack on the TDP state office, by 14 days.
Guntur: A court has extended the remand of Panuganti Chaitanya, the president of the YSRCP students’ wing and the main accused (A1) in the attack on the TDP state office, by 14 days. The incident occurred on October 19, 2021.
After spending three days in CID custody, Chaitanya was presented in court, which ordered an additional two weeks of remand. During his three days in custody, Chaitanya reportedly did not cooperate with the investigation officer and failed to provide satisfactory answers to questions.
Based on this lack of cooperation, the court decided to extend his remand and issued the necessary orders. Following this, he was transferred to Vijayawada jail. Mangalagiri rural police have identified 120 YSRCP leaders and activists in connection with the attack on the TDP state office.
They have already questioned several YSRCP leaders, including Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Devineni Avinash, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Talasila Raghuram, as well as former MP Nandigam Suresh, and recorded their statements. Meanwhile, the government has transferred the case to the CID for further investigation.