Attada’s novel on Srikakulam struggle lauded

Srikakulam : Kendra Sahithya Academy member, national awardee, noted poet, story and novel writer, Attada Appala Naidu made bold efforts and wrote a novel on Srikakulam revolutionary movement, lauded representatives of various Left oriented and revolutionary organisations.

‘Nakshathra Bata’ a novel written by Attada Appala Naidu was released in Srikakulam on Sunday. Noted writer GantedaGouru Naidu presided over the event.

The novel written by Attadais based on sacrifices of the women, Panchadi Nirmala, Ankamma, Saraswathi, Paila Chandramma and Srungavarapu Jayamma in Srikakulam revolutionary movement and Srikakulam SayudhaRythangaPoratam against landlords and about Leftist movements and agitations. On the occasion, noted writers, leaders of Left-oriented movements and descendants of Srikakulam armed strugglePanchadi Roja, Thamada Aruna, Rama Sundari and NNirmala praised the efforts of Attadain creating awareness on Srikakulam movement boldly.

Writers, poets of other regions did not pay interest and concentration on the Srikakulam movement and shone light on the sacrifices of people here through their literature but Attada filled the gap and brought to light the movement through his literature.

On the occasion, writers, journalists, people’sorganisations’ representatives, advocates KVJagannadha Rao, JSrinivasa Rao, Nalli Dharma Rao, Gunta Leela Varaprasad, VMadhava Rao, Vana Krishna Chand, Yenni Surya Rao, AguruUmaMaheswara Rao, NEswara Rao, Kommu Ramana Murthy, Mamidi Kranthi, BKrishna Murthy, Miska Krishnayya, VJagannadham Naidu, KSurya Chandra Rao, SJogiNaidu and others explained history of Srikakulam movement.

On the occasion, writer Attada Appala Naidu elaborated his association with the Srikakulam revolutionary movement and his affinity with the leaders who sacrificed their lives and everything for the movement, adding that those incidents drove him to wrote the novel ‘Nakshathra Bata’ to tell the facts in the form of a novel to the present generation.