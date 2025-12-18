AU awards doctorate to Symbiosys CEO for his research work

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University awarded a doctorate to Oruganti Naresh Kumar, CEO of Symbiosys Technologies, for his outstanding research work.

Naresh Kumar, Vice President of Rushikonda IT Park Association and Vizag Development Council, received the doctorate degree from AU Vice-Chancellor GP Rajashekar for his research titled ‘Workplace Dynamics and Challenges in the IT Sector Post-Pandemic – A Case Study on Work-from-Home in Andhra Pradesh’.

The research, conducted under the supervision of Prof A Narasimha Rao, Principal of the College of Arts and Commerce, explored the impact of the pandemic on workplace dynamics and challenges faced by the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Recognising his contributions to the IT industry and social causes, including education and healthcare initiatives in Visakhapatnam, departmental faculty, researchers, congratulated Naresh Kumar on his achievement.