Akshaye Khanna shares simple diet, daily routine amid Dhurandhar success

Mumbai: As Dhurandhar continues to make waves at the box office, veteran actor Akshaye Khanna has given fans a rare glimpse into his everyday lifestyle, revealing that his approach to diet and health is refreshingly straightforward and far from the typical celebrity regimen.

In a conversation with one of the leading news portals, Khanna opened up about his daily routine, surprising many with his candid admissions about food and rest. He revealed that he has never been a breakfast eater, stating that he skips the morning meal entirely and goes straight to lunch before dinner, with only a cup of tea in the evening in between. “For as long as I can remember, even today, I never eat breakfast,” he said, emphasising his minimalist approach.

The actor also discussed his sleep habits, which form a key part of his wellness routine. Khanna said he ensures he gets about 10 hours of sleep each day, prioritising rest as an essential part of his physical and mental well-being.

When it comes to meals, Khanna prefers simple, home-style food. For lunch, he typically enjoys dal and rice with one vegetable and a chicken or fish dish, while dinner usually consists of roti with a vegetable and chicken. Despite his disciplined routine, he admits he does not shy away from indulging in his favourite treats. “My favourite foods are lychee, bhindi and cake,” Khanna shared, adding with a laugh that he can eat anything sweet.

The actor emphasised that his diet remains consistent, whether he is shooting or not, underscoring his belief in balance and personal comfort rather than strict restrictions.

Khanna’s revelations come as Dhurandhar, in which he stars alongside Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, enjoys widespread acclaim for its thrilling narrative and performances. The film’s success has sparked renewed interest in the actor’s career and personal life, as fans celebrate both his on-screen and off-screen simplicity.