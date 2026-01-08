  1. Home
News

Former MP Sumalatha eyes political comeback

  8 Jan 2026 10:28 AM IST
Former MP Sumalatha eyes political comeback
Mandya: Former parliamentarian Sumalatha Ambareesh has signalled her willingness to dive back into frontline politics during the next elections, leaving the ultimate call to her party’s central and state commanders.

Speaking at the BJP office in Bengaluru, she affirmed her dedication to following directives from the central leadership and state figures on her electoral path.

She plans to engage deeply in organisational work and intends to discuss strategies with top leaders soon.

Without ruling out her own candidacy, she noted the absence of objections to her running and highlighted a surge in BJP’s vote share locally, stressing the importance of proper party structuring.

BJP figure Induvalu S Sachchidananda added that key district heads have exchanged views on constituency matters.

With worker polls on the horizon, they prioritise staying connected to the base.

Winning Zilla Panchayat contests remains their top goal, alongside tackling local body races.

He outlined intentions to secure dates from Sumalatha and Narayana Gowda for a district-wide campaign.

Sumalatha AmbareeshBJPMandya districtKarnataka local body electionsZilla Panchayat election
