AU VC assures issues concerning foreign students will be resolved

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Rajashekar stated that in addition to providing quality education, top preference is given to adhering to discipline in the university.

Holding a meeting with foreign students at the AU Convention Centre here on Tuesday, the VC emphasised that the varsity is striving to provide better services to foreign students. He mentioned that several issues regarding foreign students have come to his notice. The V-C assured that City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi would soon address the students to resolve their issues. Keeping this in view, the AU administration is accepting suggestions and requests from the foreign students.

Further, the Vice-Chancellor announced that an ‘International Students Cultural Fest’ and an ‘International Students’ Food Festival’ are scheduled next. Speaking on the occasion, dean of international student affairs Paul Douglas mentioned that 1,145 foreign students are currently pursuing their education in AU. He assured the students that he, along with two associate deans, would always be available to assist them in case they need any support.

During the programme, researchers and students brought several issues to the attention of the officials, requesting proper conduct of pre-PhD examinations, expediting revaluation of results, and giving a higher priority on cleanliness and hygiene maintenance in hostels. They further requested the establishment of a research fund to support research activities, provision of health insurance, facilitation of internships and sanction of special funds for seminars.