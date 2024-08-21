AU’s irregularities come under scanner

Visakhapatnam: Six committees have been formed by the Andhra University authorities to investigate accusations made against various decisions, approvals and implementation of departments in the varsity.



The committees will investigate AU Centre for Distance and Online Education, Centre for Defence Studies, RUSA Phase-II, School of International Business, Skill Development Centre and the AU TDR hubs.

Along with AU professors, experts from other universities were appointed as members of the committee. They will directly examine various issues and submit a report to the AU Vice Chancellor (in-charge) G Sasibhushan Rao.

A seven-member committee was appointed to inquire into the AU Transdisciplinary Research Hub (AU TDR Hub). The committee will examine and report on the TDR Hub admissions, fees, supervision-management, utilisation of fee, auditing, examination-results, records management, etc.,

At Skill Development Centre, the committee members will focus on short-term courses, management, auditing, records etc., before submitting a report on the same.

The committee will monitor and report on the use of fees, management, auditing, examinations conducted, results, records management etc., in the AU School of International Business (AU SIB).

A detailed inquiry will be conducted on the utilisation of RUSA phase-II funds. The members will investigate into the utilisation of funds, projects, management, auditing, records etc.

As part of the inquiry on the Centre for Defence Studies, it will provide a report on selection of courses, auditing, examination-results, records etc., Committee members look into a number of irregularities and submit a report about the AU Centre for Distance and Online Education department. If the irregularities that occurred in the previous government were brought to light, there is a possibility of considering disciplinary action against a number of AU officials.

With this, those who have misused their power earlier are now gripped in a sense of fear.