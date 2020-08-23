Authorities warn people of Vijayawada as inflow to Prakasam barrage increases

heavy rains for the last few days, which is causing heavy flooding to the projects. The flood flow to Krishna Barrage is increasing massively. Meanwhile, City Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh asked the people of Vijayawada to be vigilant on this occasion. He advised the people of Krishna catchment area to be vigilant. He urged people from Divinagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Tarakaramanagar, Bhavanipuram and Vidyarapuram areas to go to rehabilitation centers and set up corporation helpline numbers for assistance. The numbers for assistance are 0866-2424172, 2422515. Telugu states have been receivingfor the last few days, which is causing heavy flooding to the projects. The flood flow tois increasing massively. Meanwhile, City Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh asked the people of Vijayawada to be vigilant on this occasion. He advised the people of Krishna catchment area to be vigilant. He urged people from Divinagar, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Tarakaramanagar, Bhavanipuram and Vidyarapuram areas to go to rehabilitation centers and set up corporation helpline numbers for assistance. The numbers for assistance are 0866-2424172, 2422515.

On the other hand rivers and ponds are already overflowing with flood water. Authorities are also raising gates and releasing water to downstream areas as projects are also experiencing heavy flooding. However, meteorological officials said the rains were likely to continue for another two days. The depression that has formed in the Bay of Bengal continues.

Meteorological officials said that the surface periodicity was also continuing up to a height of 7.6 km in addition to the low pressure formed in the central part of eastern Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding areas.

Another low pressure area is expected today, officials said. Heavy rains are expected in many parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours with which thundershowers and light showers are likely along the North Coast, South Coast and Rayalaseema. Strong winds are expected along the coast and fishermen were warned not to go for fishing.