Authorities warn people of Vijayawada as inflow to Prakasam barrage increases
Telugu states have been receiving heavy rains for the last few days, which is causing heavy flooding to the projects.
On the other hand rivers and ponds are already overflowing with flood water. Authorities are also raising gates and releasing water to downstream areas as projects are also experiencing heavy flooding. However, meteorological officials said the rains were likely to continue for another two days. The depression that has formed in the Bay of Bengal continues.
Meteorological officials said that the surface periodicity was also continuing up to a height of 7.6 km in addition to the low pressure formed in the central part of eastern Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding areas.
Another low pressure area is expected today, officials said. Heavy rains are expected in many parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours with which thundershowers and light showers are likely along the North Coast, South Coast and Rayalaseema. Strong winds are expected along the coast and fishermen were warned not to go for fishing.