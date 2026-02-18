Panic grips Tatiparthi after bike set ablaze

Nellore: Tension gripped Tatiparthi village in Podalakur mandal after unidentified miscreants allegedly set ablaze a motorcycle parked in front of K Ramanaiah’s house in the early hours of Tuesday.

Based on Ramanaiah’s complaint, Podalakur SI SK Haneef inspected the spot and found that the two-wheeler had been doused with petrol and torched.

Police suspect the involvement of known persons and are probing the case from multiple angles.

Ramanaiah told police that five days ago, some unidentified persons had allegedly connected live electrical wires to the handle of his main door.

His wife reportedly suffered an electric shock when she attempted to open it.

Sources said police are also examining a possible conspiracy linked to local political rivalry.

Following the two incidents, fear has spread in the village, with residents spending sleepless nights. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.