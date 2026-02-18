Police conduct cordon & search op; 23 foreigners held for overstaying

A large-scale cordon and search operation was conducted in Tolichowki, leading to the detention of 23 foreign nationals and seizure of several illegal items. The operation covered Paramount Colony, IAS Colony and Hakeempet Kunta areas under Tolichowki Police Station limits.

On Monday night, acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal stay of individuals, a massive cordon and search operation was conducted and focused on Paramount Colony (Gates 1 to 4), IAS Colony and Hakeempet Kunta.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of G Chandra Mohan, DCP Golconda Zone, along with a force of 250 personnel. The strategic execution involved - 10 search parties, seven cut-off parties, five lifting parties and two holding points.

Police said the primary objective was to identify foreigners overstaying their visas. With the assistance of FRRO, Hyderabad, officials identified 23 foreigners from various countries residing illegally.

During the search, in addition to the detention of illegal residents, as many as 30 two-wheelers without valid documents, nine gas cylinders, including three big and six small used for illegal gas refilling and 53 liquor bottles possessed/sold illegally were seized. Further legal action is being initiated against the violators.

Last month, a Nigerian national was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) for allegedly overstaying in India illegally and associating with drug peddlers and deported to Nigeria to prevent activities deemed detrimental to national security.

Meanwhile, under Rajendranagar zone, the Kalapather police carried out late night checks aimed to create a strong message as police teams checked houses and interacted with residents. The DCP Rajendranagar Zone visited the homes of several rowdy sheeters in the area. The inspections were conducted to monitor activities and warn habitual offenders to stay away from crime.

According to police, the Kalapather police inspections focused on monitoring individuals with a criminal background and preventing future incidents. The checks were part of routine surveillance to maintain law and order in sensitive areas.

Police highlighted that several known rowdy sheeters’ houses were inspected and were advised to focus on lawful work and regular life and instructed them for a strict action to be taken if found involved in criminal activities.